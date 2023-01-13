Search for missing kite surfer at Exmouth is called off after they call 999 to say they are safe

A sea, shore and helicopter search for a kite surfer reported missing off Exmouth was called off when they called the emergency services to say they were safe.

Exmouth lifeboats were launched and the Coastguard helicopter scrambled at around 5.20pm on Thursday (January 12) following reports of concern for a kite surfer thought to be in trouble in the water off the seafront.

The search ended at 7.30pm after the kite surfer heard of the rescue and called the Coastguard to say they were safe.

Exmouth Coastguard searched the shore in two directions, starting at the Rockfish restaurant, to Orcombe Point, and the town’s sailing club.

Taking part in the search were the town’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats and HM Coastguard helicopter, Rescue294 Airborne.

An Exmouth RNLI spokesman said: “A lengthy and detailed search commenced of the area by the volunteer crew of both vessels who were stood down at 7.40pm when the kite surfer called the Coastguard to confirm they were safe and well after hearing a rescue search was in progress.”

Exmouth Coastguard said the team was tasked to search ‘following concern for welfare of a kite surfer who appeared in trouble on the water’.

The Coastguard rescue team searched the sea front, Shelley beach and marina area, ending at 7.40pm ‘following further information that all kite surfers were ashore and accounted for’.