Police appeal after man dies and woman is critically injured in crash on A3052 near Sidmouth

A man aged in his 70s has died in a two-car crash on the A3052 near Sidmouth, police have confirmed.

Officers have also said a woman aged in her 60s was critically injured in the collision at Branscombe Cross at around 3pm on Tuesday, January 10.

It involved a blue-coloured Toyota Yaris and a black Land Rover Discovery.

Police are today appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. The road was closed for eight hours while investigation work took place.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene and its passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

The Land Rover driver was taken to hospital in Exeter with minor injuries.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Sidmouth in which one man died and a woman was critically injured.

“Emergency services were called around 3pm on Tuesday, January 10, after the collision between a blue Toyota Yaris and a black Land Rover Discovery on the A3052 near Branscombe Cross.

“The Toyota driver, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

“His passenger, a woman in her 60s, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital before being transferred to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

“The Land Rover driver, a man in his 60s, sustained minor injuries and was also taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

“Officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the collision and the road was closed for eight hours while an examination of the scene took place.

“They are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and appealing for witnesses to contact them. Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

“Please contact police online here or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 0420 of 10/01/23.”