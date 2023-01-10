PHOTOS: Have you seen this jewellery stolen from a home near Sidmouth?

Police have released images of some of the unique pieces of jewellery stolen from a home near Sidmouth, in the hope of reuniting them with their owner.

Shown here are rings of precious gemstones – turquoise, amethyst, rubies and diamonds – an intricate working silver pocket watch, and a silver and marcasite-set Royal Navy cap badge – all among a haul stolen when a Sidbury home was burgled in mid-September 2022.

Also among the stolen jewellery haul was a distinctive diamond brooch with two dragonflies and an amethyst stone, a wedding ring engraved with words and a date, and a gold brooch with swallows and pearls.

Police investigating reports of burglaries in the Sidmouth area want to hear from anyone who has been offered large amounts of jewellery for sale, or sees the distinctive items shown in the photographs.

The jewellery was stolen when a property in Sidbury, near Sidmouth, was raided sometime between September 12 and 15, 2022, said police.

Police said a ‘substantial’ amount of jewellery was stolen during the Sidbury burglary, including:

Opal and diamond crescent brooch

Gold wedding band with engraved wording and date

Amethyst ring with pearls

Ruby ring with pearls

Ruby and pearl earrings

Gold ring with small pearls, emeralds and diamonds

Ring with bright blue stone with a diamond either side

Diamond brooch with two dragonflies and an amethyst stone

Gold brooch with three swallows with pearls

Silverware, cash, alcohol and other jewellery was also stolen.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating reports of burglaries in the Sidmouth area are appealing for information.

“A report of burglary took place to a property in Sidbury sometime between 12 and 15 September.

“We understand that this was some time ago, but we ask for anyone with information or offered similar items or a large amount of jewellery under suspicious circumstances to please email or call.”

Another report of burglary was also received in the Manstone Close area of Sidmouth which took place sometime between 20 and 22 September, said police.

If you have information about the Sidbury burglary, report it to the police online, or call 101, quoting crime reference 50001526704, or use crime reference 50001526704 for information relating to Manstone Close.

Or report information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.