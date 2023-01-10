Second home owners and empty properties in East Devon to be hit with double council tax costs under new rules

A move to charge double council tax for the owners of second homes in East Devon and twice the cost for those left empty is set to be signed off next month.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has agreed council tax can double for owners of unoccupied and second homes in a bid the move would ‘act as encouragement’ to see ‘empty properties brought back into use for the local community’.

The double fees will begin in April 2024 after they have been agreed by Parliament.

EDDC said the extra charge on second homes and empty properties ‘could’ boost council funds lost through reducing council tax for lower-income familes.

Once the decision is rubber stamped at next month’s EDDC council meeting, the proposal will go before the Government to be formally agreed under the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.

The council said cost increase aimed to tackle a current shortage of properties available to rent or buy in the district.

Extra cash raised by the doubled charges would be used for EDDC services, the county council, fire and police.

Once given the go ahead, the changes will result in the introduction of the following charges in East Devon:

All furnished homes which are not someone’s sole or main residence (referred to as second homes) will be charged a 100 per cent premium in addition to the 100 per cent council tax currently charged.

After one year of being empty, a property will be charged 100 per cent premium in addition to the 100 per cent council tax currently charged.

Councillor Jack Rowland, EDDC portfolio holder for finance, said: “This change, if the parliamentary bill receives approval and full council accept the cabinet recommendation next month, would be effective from April 2024 so the people affected by the change will have a full year’s notice of the change.

“In East Devon we have a shortage of properties to enable people to rent, or potentially purchase, and stay and live-work in the area.

“If this change frees up empty properties to come onto the rental or purchase market then I and my cabinet colleagues welcome that.

“Where the people affected by this change may still choose to keep the property empty, or as a second home, then the additional council tax they would have to pay will help ensure the current services provided by EDDC will be maintained.

“Bearing in mind that only seven per cent of that increase would go directly to EDDC as the bulk – 73 per cent – would go to Devon County Council and the remainder to the police and fire service.”

An EDDC spokesperson said: “The final decision on the changes will be made at EDDC’s next full council meeting on 22 February, with an aim of introducing the charges from 1 April 2024.

“These changes are subject to government signing off the relevant legislation – under the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.

“EDDC’s cabinet green lighted the move at its latest meeting on Wednesday, 4 January, in hopes it would act as encouragement, seeing empty properties brought back into use for the local community.

“This change could also help towards making up finances following reductions in council tax for lower income households.”