Police seek witnesses after a woman in Honiton is seriously injured in a High Street crash involving a 4×4 and a pedestrian

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was left with serious head injuries following a crash in Honiton involving a pedestrian and 4×4 Toyota Hilux.

Officers were called to Honiton High Street on Friday afternoon (January 6) where a woman in her 50s was taken with head injuries to Derriford Hospital, in Plymouth.

The driver of a 4×4 was uninjured and police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to get in touch.

The road was closed while police carried out enquiries at the High Street scene of the crash.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are seeking witnesses following a collision in Honiton which left a woman seriously injured.

“Officers were called at 3.45pm on Friday 6 January after the collision between a Toyota Hilux and a female pedestrian on High Street.

“The woman in her 50s sustained serious head injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

“The driver was uninjured.

“Officers closed the road for two hours to carry out an investigation of the scene.”

The spokesperson added: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and asking for any witnesses to contact them.

“They would also like to hear from anyone who has relevant dashcam footage which may assist with their enquiries.”

Call police on 101, or report information here, quoting log number 0455 of 06/01/23.