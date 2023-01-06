Distinctive dragonfly diamond brooch and an engraved wedding ring is among a jewellery haul stolen from a home near Sidmouth

A distinctive diamond brooch with two dragonflies and an amethyst stone, a wedding ring engraved with words and a date, and a gold brooch with swallows and pearls were among a haul of jewellery stolen from a home near Sidmouth.

Police investigating reports of burglaries in the Sidmouth area dating back to autumn 2022 want to hear from anyone who has been offered large amounts of jewellery for sale, or sees the distinctive items.

Jewellery was stolen when a property in Sidbury was raided sometime between September 12 and 15, 2022, said police.

Officers are also investigating another burglary, reported in the Manstone Close area of Sidmouth sometime between September 20-22, 2022.

Police said a ‘substantial’ amount of jewellery was stolen during the Sidbury burglary, including:

– Gold wedding band ring with engraved wording and date.

– Opal and diamond crescent brooch

– Amethyst ring with pearls

– Ruby ring with pearls

– Ruby and pearl earrings

– Gold ring with small pearls, emeralds and diamonds

– Ring with bright blue stone with a diamond either side

– Diamond brooch with two dragonflies and an amethyst stone

– Gold brooch with three swallows with pearls

Silverware, cash, alcohol and other jewellery was also stolen.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating reports of burglaries in the Sidmouth area are appealing for information.

“A report of burglary took place to a property in Sidbury sometime between 12 and 15 September.

“Another report of burglary was also received in the Manstone Close area of Sidmouth which took place sometime between 20 and 22 September.

“We understand that this was some time ago, but we ask for anyone with information or offered similar items or a large amount of jewellery under suspicious circumstances to please email or call.”

If you have information about the Sidbury burglary, report it to the police online, or call 101, quoting crime reference 50001526704, or use crime reference 50001526704 for information relating to Manstone Close.

Or report information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.