Police investigating reports a passenger punched a bus driver in Seaton have released details of the alleged attack in a bid to find witnesses.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a man boarded a bus in Sea Hill, Seaton, in October, 2022, grabbed the driver, punched him, then stole his phone.

Police have launched a witness appeal in a bid to speak to anyone who may have seen a bus driver attacked on the Axe Valley Motor Transport service from Seaton to Axminster, on Monday, October 31, between 4.25pm and 5pm.

PC Kevin Macleod said: “A male passenger became physically violent towards the driver.”

The driver was not injured but police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the violence.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a bus driver at Sea Hill in Seaton.

“The incident took place at some point between 4.25pm and 5pm on Monday 31 October.

“It is alleged the passenger boarded the bus, grabbed the driver’s jumper and punched him before reaching over to steal his phone and making off.

“The bus was an Axe Valley Motor Transport service from Seaton to Axminster.

“The driver was not injured but police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

If you have information to help police, call 101, or report it here, quoting reference 50001773755.