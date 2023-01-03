Exmouth RNLI rescues three walkers trapped by the tide near Orcombe Point

Beach-users at Exmouth are urged to check tide times after three walkers were trapped by the sea near Orcombe Point.

Exmouth RNLI volunteers were called to their first rescue of 2023 when the inshore lifeboat launched on Monday afternoon (January 2) for three people cut off by the tide.

The crew found the uninjured trio at around 2pm and took them to safety.

Harry Griffin, Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat helm, said: “We were glad to give assistance and that this shout had a positive outcome.”

He added: “RNLI advice for coastal walkers is to always check the local tide times before embarking.

“Tide times vary from day to day – a beach that was clear yesterday at 5pm may be covered in sea at the same time today.

“Make sure you have a means of communication and, if you find yourself in difficulty, always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The inshore lifeboat launched at around 1.30pm after the Coastguard raised the alarm, reporting three walkers were trapped by the tide between Orcombe Point and Sandy Bay.

A spokesman for the town’s lifeboat station said the ‘shout’ was the volunteers’ first emergency of 2023.

He said: “At 1.27pm Monday, 2nd January, HM Coastguard tasked the crew of Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat to a report of three pedestrians trapped by the tide between Orcombe Point and Sandy Bay, Exmouth.

“A short time later the RNLI volunteers made contact with the three casualties and they were transferred to the safety of Exmouth Lifeboat Station at 2.05pm.

“No one was injured or required medical attention.”