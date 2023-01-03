Where you can recycle your Christmas tree in East Devon: Sites in Axminster, Broadclyst, Budleigh, Cranbrook, Exmouth, Honiton, Ottery St Mary, Seaton and Sidmouth

East Devon residents can recycle their real Christmas trees at a host of drop-off points across the district from Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

The now-forlorn festive items can be left at nine designated sites in Axminster, Broadclyst, Budleigh Salterton, Cranbrook, Exmouth, Honiton, Ottery St Mary, Seaton and Sidmouth.

They will be composted and used as a natural fertiliser by local farms or across the district’s parks.

East Devon District Council is holding new year Christmas tree recycling events in:

Axminster: West Street car park – Wednesday, January 4, 12.30pm to 2.30pm;

Broadclyst: Sports Pavilion car park – Thursday, January 5, 12:30pm to 2.30pm;

Budleigh Salterton: Lime Kiln car park – Friday, January 6, 8.30am to 11.30am;

Cranbrook: Badger Way – Friday, January 6, 12.30pm to 2.30pm;

Exmouth: Imperial Road car park – Friday, January 6, 8.30am to 11.30am;

Honiton: Lace Walk car park – Wednesday, January 4, 8.30am to 11.30am;

Ottery St Mary: Land of Canaan car park – Wednesday, January 4, 8.30am to 11.30am;

Seaton: Seaton Jurassic car park – Thursday, January 5, 8.30am to 11.30am;

Sidmouth: Manor Road car park – Thursday, January 5, 8.30am to 11.30am.

Residents can also recycle real Christmas trees in their green waste bin, but branches must not be thicker than 100mm.

Plain Christmas cards and wrapping paper – without any glitter or foil – can be left in the green curb-side recycling box.