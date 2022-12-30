East Devon man, 20, is arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after police from two counties investigate multiple thefts of heavy machinery

Police investigating the theft of heavy plant machinery have arrested a 20-year-old East Devon man on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Officers recently teamed up with police in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in a bid to reduce rural crime and recover stolen machinery.

Police said the collaboration of the two forces resulted in the successful recovery of multiple items of machinery, plus one arrest.

An officer from the Honiton neighbourhood team joined forces with Hampshire rural police in a cross-border operation to ‘progress an active investigation into stolen plant machinery’.

Rural East Devon police said: “This cross-border operation is a great example of of police forces working together to disrupt national offending.”

A police spokesperson said: “Police in East Devon have been working in collaboration with colleagues from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary to investigate and recover stolen plant machinery.

“The two forces paired up to carry out an operation this week which resulted in multiple items of machinery being recovered. Officers also made one arrest.”

They added: “A 20-year-old man from East Devon was arrested on 21 December in the Exeter area on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

“He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Devon and Cornwall Police urged anyone with information relating to rural crime to get in touch.

PC Steve Mingo, Neighbourhood Beat Manager for East Devon rural sector, said: “We would like to reassure our communities that we are working hard to investigate rural crime offences and recover valuable items.

“We will continue to share intelligence with neighbouring forces and work together to reduce incidents.”

Call police with information on 101, report it here, or anonymously via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111.