Police officers from East Devon last week seized cash and drugs after a morning raid at a property in the Honiton area.
The rural East Devon police team carried out the drugs warrant at the property in the Honiton area, where they found and seized a ‘quantity’ of cash and Class B drugs.
Police said a number of suspects were under investigation.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers would be interviewing two men in their 20s, another in his 50s, and a woman, aged in her 60s.
Officers from East Devon, a police dog and specialist teams searched the property last week.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokeswoman said: “On 21 December neighbourhood officers, supported by the Force Support Group, Prevent and Detect Team and a police dog, carried out a drugs warrant at a property in the Honiton area.
“A quantity of suspected cash and Class B drugs were located and seized by officers.
“Two men, one in his 20s and one in his 50s, plus a woman in her 60s, are due to attend a police interview in due course.”
Class B drugs can include some amphetamines, cannabis, ketamine, speed.
New all-day roadside restaurant brand is set to open near Honiton and Exeter in 2023