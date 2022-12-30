Saturday, December 31
Honiton

Class B Drugs and cash is seized by police after East Devon officers raid a property near Honiton

Picture courtesy of Devon and Cornwall Police

Police officers from East Devon last week seized cash and drugs after a morning raid at a property in the Honiton area.

The rural East Devon police team carried out the drugs warrant at the property in the Honiton area, where they found and seized a ‘quantity’ of cash and Class B drugs.

Police said a number of suspects were under investigation.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers would be interviewing two men in their 20s, another in his 50s, and a woman, aged in her 60s.

Officers from East Devon, a police dog and specialist teams searched the property last week.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokeswoman said: “On 21 December neighbourhood officers, supported by the Force Support Group, Prevent and Detect Team and a police dog, carried out a drugs warrant at a property in the Honiton area.

​“A quantity of suspected cash and Class B drugs were located and seized by officers.

“Two men, one in his 20s and one in his 50s, plus a woman in her 60s, are due to attend a police interview in due course.”

Class B drugs can include some amphetamines, cannabis, ketamine, speed.

