PHOTOS: Exmouth Christmas Day swim 2022 – hundreds dash and splash into the sea as the festive dip returns after a two-year break

A sea of Santa hats and festive fancy dress was worn by a host of hardy swimmers who took the plunge for the 2022 Exmouth Christmas day dip.

The swim – a firm favourite on Exmouth’s calendar – attracts hundreds of people each year to watch or take part.

Swimmers returned to Exmouth beach after a two-year break brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic – when the public was urged to stay away for their safety.

All photos Ⓒ East Devon News

This year the beach near the clock tower was a mass of swimmers and well-wishers – all keen to once again make the dash and splash – taking part in the town’s annual festive tradition.

The swim began at 11am sharp after a countdown from the crowd and a quick rendition of We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Scores of swimmers donned fancy dress and festive hats to plunge into the icy waves, shouting and screaming in shock as they hit the winter water.

On the water, the town’s RNLI lifeboat volunteers kept a close eye on the swimmers – accompanied by a number of smaller vessels.

The Exmouth Christmas Day swim started around 50 years ago, in the late 1960s, when Ken invited five friends – Peter Horne, Stan Jordan, Nick Hockings, David Hart and Miss Ireland – to meet on the beach near the clocktower.

The event attracts swimmers from all over the world, flocking to Exmouth to take part in the annual Christmas Day swim.