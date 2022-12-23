Renowned sax player Ray Beavis topped off a festival of fun at Exeter Cathedral raising vital funds for cancer charity FORCE- which has a support hub in East Devon.

Ray, from Exeter – known for his saxophone solos on a host of hits with 80’s star Shakin’ Stevens – took time from touring the world with Suzi Quatro, as her sax player and backing vocalist, to perform at the La La Choirs’ recent Christmas concert.

Funds raised at the event will help Force deliver its free services across East Devon – including its outreach support in Honiton and Ottery St Mary – plus Exeter, Tiverton and Okehampton.

The choir was back to performing at ‘full strength’ for the first time in two years after the coronavirus pandemic stopped all Christmas get-togethers and large-scale events.

A La La Choirs spokesperson said the ‘incredible evening’ raised ‘vital funds’ for Force.

They said: “Back at full strength, we had an amazing evening at Exeter Cathedral.

“A great time was had performing all the carols, Christmas songs and having our brilliant audience having so much fun singing and dancing along with us.

“Topping off the evening being accompanied by Ray Beavis on Sax with ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ – what a way to finish a truly fantastic night.”

Force began providing cancer support in 2014 with services in Tiverton and Okehampton.

It extended its help in 2018 to set up an outreach programme to include Honiton.

In 2020 Force’s East Devon service moved to Ottery St Mary, when its partners at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital launched a new cancer hub in the town.

The La La Choirs meet in Exmouth, Ottery St Mary, Exeter and Plymouth.