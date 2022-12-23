Rare birds’ move to East Devon as part of a conservation project aims to boost falling numbers across the UK

Rare birds once extinct in the county have moved almost 200 miles to a custom-built home in East Devon in a bid to boost falling numbers.

A pair of red-billed choughs have moved into Wildwood Escot, near Ottery St Mary, in the hope of increasing the species through a joint conservation project.

It is hoped any chicks from the birds – who moved to the park at Escot in December from their home at Jersey Zoo – will help boost the species across the UK.

Laura Gardner, Wildwood director of conservation, said: “The choughs received such a warm welcome at Wildwood Devon and we hope people will take joy in seeing this iconic and emblematic species back in the county.”

The birds this month moved to a custom-built aviary in East Devon as part of a conservation project between ‘key’ organisations including Wildwood Trust, Kent Wildlife Trust and Paradise Park.

The red-billed choughs belong to the crow family and are in decline in the UK.

Wildwood Escot said the estimated population was fewer than 450 pairs, found only in West Wales, the Scottish isles, Ireland, Isle of Man and in Cornwall.

A Wildwood Escot spokeswoman said: “The return of the twosome to Wildwood will allow visitors to learn more about the cultural and ecological significance of these beautiful red-billed birds.”

She added: “The charismatic couple moved from their former home at Jersey Zoo to the park in Ottery St Mary in December, with aims to help restore the species to suitable habitat across the UK.

“Chicks reared at Wildwood Devon will hopefully join the chough restoration project in Kent, which is intended to return the birds to the area after a 200-year absence.”