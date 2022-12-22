Thursday, December 22
Trending
East Devon News
You are at:»»»East Devon warm hubs help hundreds with the cost-of-living crisis in the first fortnight of opening
East Devon

East Devon warm hubs help hundreds with the cost-of-living crisis in the first fortnight of opening

By No Comments
East Devon
Warms hubs in East Devon opened to help with the cost-of-living crisis have already been used by more than 300 people. Photos: EDDC.

Warm hubs set up across East Devon to help with the cost-of-living crisis have already helped more than 300 people after a fortnight of opening.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) said the reaction to the warm spaces – in Axminster, Broadclyst, Exmouth, Honiton, Ottery St Mary, Seaton, Sidmouth and Woodbury – was ‘overwhelmingly positive’.

A number of spaces and EDDC community centres have been identified as warm hubs, and were set up at at the end of November as places to go for people struggling to heat their homes – they can have free hot drinks, snacks, daily papers and game, plus pick up free gloves, hats and blankets.

And Waffle Seaton is open on Mondays for EDDC tenants to have free tea, coffee and toast all day.

The district council said the warm hubs will run until the beginning of April 2023 with a wide range of activities starting in the New Year.

EDDC urged residents to go along, make new friends, and keep warm.

East Devon

Christmas lunch has been on the menu at the warm hubs.
Photo: EDDC.

Councillor Dan Ledger, portfolio holder for strategic development, sustainable homes and communities, said: “It’s really heartening to see residents utilising this project to socialise and interact with each other.

“I cannot thank the officers enough who have been involved in setting these sessions up and delivering them.”

An EDDC spokesperson said: “More than 300 people have made the most out of the ten warm hubs opened across East Devon, in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

“East Devon District Council’s housing service has seen an overwhelmingly positive response to the project during its first two weeks.”

They added: “Officers, along with the help of volunteers, help provide a warm space for residents to play games, have hot drinks and snacks, meet neighbours and friends and collect free warm items such as bed socks, blankets and woolly hats.

“In the run up to the festive season, the hubs have also provided over 100 free Christmas lunches to all visitors, which has proved extremely popular.”

East Devon

An East Devon warm hub Christmas party.
Photo: EDDC

The warm hubs, and opening times, are:

SundayAxminsterMillwey Community Centre, EX13 5EW9.30am – 11.30amAnthony Chape (minister in training)
MondayExmouthBurnside Community Centre, Withycombe, EX8 3AQ10am – 4pmEDDC
 HonitonDunning Court Community Centre, nr Thelma Hulbert Gallery, EX14 1FQ10am – 4pmEDDC
 SeatonWaffle Café, Seaton Community Hospital, EX12 2UU9am – 4pmWaffle Seaton
TuesdaySidmouthTrumps Court, nr the Ham Carpark, EX10 8BL10am – 4pmEDDC
 AxminsterMillwey Community Centre, EX13 5EW10am – 4pmEDDC
 ExmouthBidmead Community Centre, EX8 2TF10am – 4pmEDDC
WednesdayBroadclystBroadview Community Centre, EX5 3HA10am – 4pmEDDC
 ExmouthBidmead Community Centre, EX8 2TF1.45 – 5pmLittleham Community Fridge
ThursdayOtteryYonder Close Community Centre, EX11 1HE10am – 4pmEDDC
 SidmouthLymebourne Community Centre, EX10 9HZ10am – 4pmEDDC
FridayWoodburyPark Close Community Centre10am – 4pmEDDC

 

Government invests almost £1.8million of levelling-up funding in East Devon in a three-year boost to the economy, jobs, skills, culture and leisure

About Author

Related Posts