East Devon warm hubs help hundreds with the cost-of-living crisis in the first fortnight of opening

Warm hubs set up across East Devon to help with the cost-of-living crisis have already helped more than 300 people after a fortnight of opening.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) said the reaction to the warm spaces – in Axminster, Broadclyst, Exmouth, Honiton, Ottery St Mary, Seaton, Sidmouth and Woodbury – was ‘overwhelmingly positive’.

A number of spaces and EDDC community centres have been identified as warm hubs, and were set up at at the end of November as places to go for people struggling to heat their homes – they can have free hot drinks, snacks, daily papers and game, plus pick up free gloves, hats and blankets.

And Waffle Seaton is open on Mondays for EDDC tenants to have free tea, coffee and toast all day.

The district council said the warm hubs will run until the beginning of April 2023 with a wide range of activities starting in the New Year.

EDDC urged residents to go along, make new friends, and keep warm.

Councillor Dan Ledger, portfolio holder for strategic development, sustainable homes and communities, said: “It’s really heartening to see residents utilising this project to socialise and interact with each other.

“I cannot thank the officers enough who have been involved in setting these sessions up and delivering them.”

An EDDC spokesperson said: “More than 300 people have made the most out of the ten warm hubs opened across East Devon, in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

“East Devon District Council’s housing service has seen an overwhelmingly positive response to the project during its first two weeks.”

They added: “Officers, along with the help of volunteers, help provide a warm space for residents to play games, have hot drinks and snacks, meet neighbours and friends and collect free warm items such as bed socks, blankets and woolly hats.

“In the run up to the festive season, the hubs have also provided over 100 free Christmas lunches to all visitors, which has proved extremely popular.”

The warm hubs, and opening times, are:

Sunday Axminster Millwey Community Centre, EX13 5EW 9.30am – 11.30am Anthony Chape (minister in training) Monday Exmouth Burnside Community Centre, Withycombe, EX8 3AQ 10am – 4pm EDDC Honiton Dunning Court Community Centre, nr Thelma Hulbert Gallery, EX14 1FQ 10am – 4pm EDDC Seaton Waffle Café, Seaton Community Hospital, EX12 2UU 9am – 4pm Waffle Seaton Tuesday Sidmouth Trumps Court, nr the Ham Carpark, EX10 8BL 10am – 4pm EDDC Axminster Millwey Community Centre, EX13 5EW 10am – 4pm EDDC Exmouth Bidmead Community Centre, EX8 2TF 10am – 4pm EDDC Wednesday Broadclyst Broadview Community Centre, EX5 3HA 10am – 4pm EDDC Exmouth Bidmead Community Centre, EX8 2TF 1.45 – 5pm Littleham Community Fridge Thursday Ottery Yonder Close Community Centre, EX11 1HE 10am – 4pm EDDC Sidmouth Lymebourne Community Centre, EX10 9HZ 10am – 4pm EDDC Friday Woodbury Park Close Community Centre 10am – 4pm EDDC