Sidmouth Folk Festival 2023 early line-up is announced as the event returns to the town for the 69th year

The organisers of the Sidmouth Folk Festival have announced the event will return to the town in August 2023, revealing an early line-up that includes the Fisherman’s Friends, Barbara Dickson, Seth Lakeman and The Unthanks.

The festival returns to Sidmouth for the 69th year, from August 4-11, bringing a host of folk music, dance and acts to the town – at paid-for venues and free street entertainment.

First names announced include The Unthanks, Le Vent du Nord, festival patrons Show of Hands, The Young’uns, Breabach, McCusker, McGoldrick Doyle, and Lady Maisery.

Also booked to perform are the Saltlines, Leveret, The Magpie Arc, John Tams and Banter, plus Angeline Morrison and Dominie Hooper.

At the pre-festival Ham shows visitors can expect to see Scottish singer Barbara Dickson with Nick Holland, and The Fisherman’s Friends.

Among the line-up at the Bulverton shows are Talisk, Skerryvore, Seth Lakeman, Blackbeard’s Tea Party, Peat & Diesel, Cerys Hafana, and Suntou Susso.

The dedicated children’s festival on the Peacock Lawn, promises youth sessions for 12- to 17-year-olds, and a wide range of workshops.

A Sidmouth festival spokeswoman said: “Building on 2022’s return to a more familiar in-person event, the festival’s unique magic will once again permeate virtually every nook and cranny of the town, from the seafront and shopping streets to venues large and small.”

She added: “As is customary, Sidmouth’s exciting and eclectic programme will offer something for all ages – from the diehard traditional folk fan to the curious first-timer, those who like to watch and those who love to participate.”