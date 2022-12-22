A series of road closures spanning several months has been announced for the East Devon town of Colyton as work continues to upgrade the town’s gas pipes.

Wales & West Utilities said it was ‘progressing well’ with its work to upgrade gas pipes in the King Street area of Colyton, which started in September.

The work is expected to finish by the end of March 2023, and weeks of road closures have been announced to complete the remainder of the upgrade.

The road closures and dates are:

Dolphin Street (January 3 – 27)

Church Street (January – February 17)

Queen Street (February 20 – March 3)

A Wales & West Utilities spokeswoman said: “The work, which started in September, is essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses.

“Barring any engineering difficulties, it is due to finish by the end of March next year.

“Wales & West Utilities has liaised with Devon County Council to plan the work.”

Abby Smith, managing the Wales & West Utilities gas pipe upgrade work, said most of the gas network was underground and out of sight, but was ‘central’ in the role in the daily lives of people across Colyton.

She said: “We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.”

She said a team of gas engineers have been on site throughout the project to make sure the work was completed safely, as quickly as possible, while keeping disruption to a minimum.

Ms Smith said: “This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”