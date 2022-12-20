Flooding to East Devon homes and roads is ‘expected’ after heavy rainfall prompts warning to protect properties and stay away from rising water

A warning has been issued that flooding to homes and roads in East Devon is ‘expected’ as a result of heavy rainfall.

The Environment Agency (EA) on Tuesday morning (December 20) said properties and roads close to the River Clyst were ‘at risk’ of flooding, as a result of two days of rainfall.

The EA warned flooding in the area was ‘expected’, urged people to stay away from the rising water and to protect their properties.

The EA said: “This means properties are at risk of flooding. Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.

“Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water.

“Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.”

The flood warning for the River Clyst included riverside locations and roads between Broadclyst, and Clyst St. Mary, included Ashclyst, Clyston Mill at Broadclyst, Sowton Barton, Newcourt Barton, the A3052 at Clyst Honiton, and the B3181 at Broadclyst.

A flood alert has been issued for the East Devon areas around the River Axe, as water levels remained high as result of more than 24-hours of rain.

The River Axe flood alert area included the rivers Coly, Yarty, Umborne Brook and coastal streams from Branscombe to Axmouth.

The EA said river levels ‘will remain high’ throughout the early part of the week – and are expected to be ‘extremely sensitive’ to further rainfall.