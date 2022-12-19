Flood alerts are issued for parts of East Devon after heavy rainfall and further downpours

Areas of East Devon were put on flood alert on Monday evening (December 19) following heavy weekend rainfall and further downpours.

The Environment Agency (EA) on Monday afternoon issued flood alerts for several rivers in the East Devon area, including Exmouth, Sidmouth, Ottery St Mary, Axminster, Broadclyst, Seaton, Clyst St Mary and Topsham.

The EA said flooding was possible for the River Axe area, the rivers Sid, Otter, Clyst and the Exmouth area.

River levels were likely to ‘remain high’ throughout the start of the week, and flood warnings could come into force as a result.

And flooding to low-lying land and roads was also ‘expected’.

Further rainfall could push water levels to become higher again, because rivers would be ‘extremely sensitive’ to additional downpours, said the EA.

The Environment Agency said: “Following heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours further spells of rain, heavy at times, are expected through the rest of Monday, overnight, and into Tuesday.

“River levels will remain high throughout the early part of this week and will be extremely sensitive to further rainfall.

“We may issue flood warnings as necessary.

“Flooding to low lying land and roads is expected.”

The EA called for care near swollen rivers and said it was ‘constantly monitoring’ river levels, checking for blockages and clearing debris.