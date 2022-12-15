Sign in the sand: Campaigners against female hate crime spell out their support for women with a sign on Exmouth beach

A support message to women worldwide was spotted in the sand on Exmouth beach when a faith group raised awareness of female hate crime.

Swimmers from Exmouth Quakers braved freezing temperatures for a dip in the sea on Saturday (December 10) in a bid to raise awareness to end femicide, and violence against women across the world.

The campaigners left their message in huge letters in the sand, spelling out #unacceptable.

The message won the support of the police in East Devon, who are working to stop violence against women.

Inspector Antonia Weeks, Exmouth sector, said: “We would like to congratulate those who turned out in the cold at Exmouth beach to support this important cause.

“Devon and Cornwall Police is working hard to reduce violence against women and girls – and local partners such as domestic abuse charities are key to helping us make a difference.”

Devon and Cornwall Police said the faith group was joined by members of Fear Less, a charity supporting women and children escaping domestic violence and abuse in Devon and across the South West.

The two groups went into the cold sea together, then warmed up over hot drinks and cake served on the beach.

The police said the Exmouth Quakers and Fear Less were supporting 16 Days of Action against Gender-Based Violence, an annual international campaign running from November 25 until December 10.