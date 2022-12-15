Kids’ play is weeks away – The Ham park is set to reopen in Sidmouth

Children in Sidmouth gearing up for the opening of a new play park have just weeks to wait – with the announcement it will be ready in mid-January.

Sidmouth Town Council said the launch of the refurbished Ham park, near the seafront, was delayed because of a shortage of materials needed to complete the work – and further thwarted by wet weather.

The council said it had hoped the park could be ready for the Christmas holidays, called the delays ‘disappointing’ and ‘frustrating’, adding there was a ‘positive end in sight’ to reopening next month.

Long Park, near Manstone Lane and Arcot Road, also received a facelift and recently reopened to the public.

Councillor Louise Cole, one of the project organisers, said: “I know this will be disappointing to our children and families as we approach the Christmas holidays.

“It is very frustrating, but we will get there.

“The equipment is in and offers a tantalising glimpse of a very much improved play space to enjoy.

“Against many challenging circumstances, here’s to a positive end in sight and for the new year.”

The council said the refurbished Ham play park will be ‘opening shortly’, but not until the new year.

A town council spokesman said: “Due to a shortage of key materials and elements for both parks, works had previously been delayed.

“However, with Long Park already open to a very positive response, it was hoped the Ham could also be open in time for Christmas.

“The works team have been aiming to do just that but with the incredibly wet weather experienced in November there has been a need for the team to come off site to allow the ground to drain and dry, it is now anticipated to be completed in mid-January.”