Sidmouth

Fire crews from East Devon and Exeter tackle a kitchen blaze near Sidmouth

Archive photo courtesy of Exmouth Fire Station.

Firefighters from East Devon and Exeter tackled a kitchen blaze at a home in a village near Sidmouth on Saturday night (December 10).

Fire crews from Exmouth, Axminster, Seaton and Middlemoor, in Exeter, were called to an address in Salcombe Regis, near Sidmouth, in East Devon, shortly before 9pm, where they found flames and smoke coming from a property.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reels to tackle the blaze.

The fire service said everyone at the property was accounted for.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Three fire appliances were sent to reports of a kitchen on fire.

“On arrival crews confirmed smoke and flames issuing and requested a fourth appliance to attend.

“Crews then confirmed the building well alight, and got to work with two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus wearers.

“All persons were accounted for at the property.”

