Devon braces itself for snow as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for parts of the county

With freezing conditions continuing across East Devon, the whole county is now facing a risk of snow and ice this afternoon (Tuesday) and through the night.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across large parts of Devon from 6pm today (December 13) until 10am on Wednesday morning.

Devon County Council (DCC) said although widespread snowfall is forecast to be light, there could be around 4cm on higher ground – such as Haldon Hill and Dartmoor – later this evening.

Road surface temperatures across East Devon and the rest of the county are expected to remain sub-zero from this afternoon until around 10am on Wednesday morning.

Devon’s gritters will again be carrying out multiple treatments across East Devon – including all the county’s main routes – starting from 2pm this afternoon.

Additional gritting will start again at 9pm on Tuesday evening and overnight at 3am. Around 14 miles of cycle routes around Exeter will also be treated early this evening.

The County Council is liaising closely with partner organisations such as Devon and Cornwall Police and National Highways to monitor Haldon Hill and Telegraph Hill. Extra resources including tractors and ploughs are on standby and ready to respond should conditions worsen, DCC said.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County cabinet member for highway management, said: “This latest weather warning means that snow and sleet could fall on freezing roads, and despite multiple gritting treatments over the past few days conditions on our roads may still be challenging.

“Untreated routes may also be hazardous. Icy patches are possible, particularly during tomorrow morning’s peak travel time when road surface temperatures will still be below freezing, so we would encourage everyone to please take extra care if you are heading out on local roads, footways and cycleways.”

The weather is expected to remain cold through to Friday, DCC said.