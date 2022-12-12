You can burn off some Christmas calories in Exmouth on Boxing Day while taking part in the seafront fun run in aid of charity.

The Rotary Club of Exmouth Boxing Day fun run on December 26 starts at 11am after a 10.45am warm-up. Registration for entry will be taken from 10.15am.

Entry is £5 for adults and £2.50 for children, with funds raised on the day being donated to Ukraine and other charities supported by Rotary.

The route of 4km (2.5miles) starting and ending at Exmouth Pavilion, can be walked or run, and is suitable for all.

A spokesman for the Rotary Club of Exmouth said: “The traditional Rotary Boxing Day fun run returns again this year.

“The run will take place along the usual route, starting and finishing by Exmouth Pavilion on the seafront.

“Everyone is welcome, regardless of age or running ability. So come along and run, jog or even walk the course and join in the fun – all for a good cause.”

He said the funds raised at the event will enable the club to make ‘much-needed donations’ to Ukraine and other Rotary supported charities.

“Come and blow away the Christmas cobwebs, burn off some calories or maybe just cheer the runners,” said the Rotary spokesman.