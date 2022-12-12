Coming up Rosie – Dog is reunited with her owners after falling 50-feet down cliffs near Sidmouth

A dog who fell 50 feet down cliffs near Sidmouth was rescued uninjured after a coastguard’s new rope skills were put to the test.

The family pet, called Rosie, could be heard barking from far beneath the cliff top at Weston, near Sidmouth, prompting the Beer Coastguard Rescue Team to carry out a rope rescue, bringing the uninjured dog to safety.

The coastguard team urged dog owners to keep pets on leads when walking near cliff edges.

A newly-qualified rope technician from the Beer Coastguard team reunited Rosie with her owners after he was lowered over the cliff, carrying the dog back up to safety in an animal rescue bag.

A Beer Coastguard Rescue Team spokesperson said: “Rosie, who was about 50 feet down, could be seen moving and heard barking from the top.

“This gave us an ideal opportunity to put a newly qualified rope technician over to complete his first live rescue.

“Tom was lowered with the animal rescue bag and once with Rosie soon secured her in the bag and the team recovered them back to the cliff top, and to the owners.

“Thankfully Rosie was uninjured and glad to be with her owners.”

The coastguard team was called to cliffs at Weston, near Sidmouth, on Thursday afternoon (December 8), shortly before 5pm.

The fire service rope team stood by and offered support at the scene.