Police investigating rape in Exeter and Topsham issue appeal to identify two possible witnesses who may have seen victim at city nightclub

Police investigating the rape of a woman in Exeter and Topsham have released CCTV footage of potential witnesses who are thought to have seen the victim in a nightclub.

Earlier this week CCTV was released by Devon and Cornwall Police of four people in The Vaults nightclub who officers say ‘might have interacted with the victim’ earlier that night.

We would again like to stress that the people we wish to identify are not suspected of any wrongdoing…

Detectives stressed that the two women and men photographed were ‘not suspected of any wrongdoing’ but could have information to help the investigation.

The public has been thanked by the police for identifying two of the potential witnesses, while the identities of a man and woman are still needed.

Anyone who knows the people in the CCTV images is asked to contact the police.

Detectives are investigating reports of rape between 2am and 5am on Monday, October 17, in Musgrave Row, Exeter, and in the car park at the rear of Topsham Fire Station.

Detective Inspector Tanya Youngs said: “We now know who two of the four people are and would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

“But we need to trace the remaining two (pictured) as well.

“We would again like to stress that the people we wish to identify are not suspected of any wrongdoing.”

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson added: “Police investigating a reported rape in the Exeter area have thanked the public for helping to trace two people who may be able to help.

“Detectives last week released images of four people.

“None of them are suspected of any wrongdoing but might have interacted with the victim earlier in the night at The Vaults nightclub in Exeter city centre.

“If you know who these people are or recognise yourself, please contact police.”

The incident happened in Musgrave Row, Exeter, and at the car park behind Topsham Fire Station between 2am and 5am on Monday 17 October, said police.

Devon and Cornwall Police arrested three men on suspicion of rape. A 32-year-old from Torquay was released on police bail until January 13, 2023. A 26-year-old from Exeter and a 22-year-old from Topsham have been released under investigation.

Call 101 with information, or via the force website, quoting reference 50000748636.