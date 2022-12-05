Police say East Devon woman’s death at cliff base in Budleigh Salterton is not being treated as suspicious

Police say the death of an East Devon woman found at the bottom of cliffs at Budleigh Salterton is not being treated as suspicious.

The emergency services and coastguard teams from East Devon were called to the beach shortly before 2pm on Saturday, December 3, after concern was raised for the welfare of a woman.

A woman in her 50s from Newton Poppleford was found at the bottom of the cliffs below Jubilee Park, in Budleigh, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Coastguard teams from Exmouth and Beer were tasked to help police.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 1.55pm on Saturday 3 December following concern for the welfare of a woman on the beach at Budleigh Salterton.

“The woman was located at the base of cliffs below Jubilee Park.

“Officers attended alongside Coastguard teams from Beer and Exmouth.

“The woman, in her 50s and from Newton Poppleford, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Jubilee Park, in Northview Road, is one of the town’s main green spaces, and leads onto the coast path above Budleigh beach.