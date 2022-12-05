Exmouth: Teenager arrested on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug is bailed – while college cancels Year 11 mock exams after ‘tragic’ death of 16-year-old girl

A teenager from Exmouth has been released on police bail after he was arrested on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug following the death of a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

Detectives are investigating what police have described as the ‘tragic death’ of a teenage girl on Saturday morning (December 3) after taking an ‘unknown substance’ pill at a youth nightclub in Exeter.

Over the weekend Exmouth Community College (ECC) announced it was cancelling its Year 11 mock exams scheduled to be held on Monday, December 5, because of a ‘tragic event affecting one of our students this weekend’.

A statement issued on Sunday (December 4) by Exmouth Community College said: “The college is aware of a tragic event affecting one of our students this weekend as reported in the local news.

“The whole school community is extremely saddened by what has happened, and our sincere condolences go to the family and friends of the young person who has sadly passed away.

“We will arrange for extra support to be available to any students who are affected by this incident over the coming days.

“In addition, Year 11 mock exams on Monday will be cancelled.”

Police investigating the death of the teenage girl are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

Detectives believe a number of other teenagers could have taken ‘tablets containing unknown substances’ on the night and urged anyone else feeling unwell to contact police.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Nattrass said: “We have identified several teenagers already who reported that they had taken drugs, but we would urge anyone else who has felt unwell as a result to seek medical help and to contact us.

“We have seen time and time again that these substances can kill, and we have another tragic case on our hands.”

DCI Nattrass urged parents to have ‘open and honest conversations’ with their children about the risks of drugs.

He said: “You don’t know what they contain, and you don’t know the reaction you may have; it could be fatal.

“I urge anyone considering taking drugs to think twice and reconsider.”

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Paramedics and police were called to the Move nightclub, on Exeter Quay, at around 12.30am on Saturday, December 3, after concern was raised for the welfare of a teenage girl who had taken a tablet.

“A 16-year-old girl was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital by ambulance, where she later died.

“Police investigating the tragic death of a 16-year-old girl in Exeter on Saturday morning, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.”

The spokesperson said officers were called by ambulance staff at Move nightclub after the teen took ‘an unknown substance’.

“Police received reports later from medical staff at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital that the girl had died,” the spokesperson said. “Her next-of-kin have been informed and police are supporting the family.

They added: “It is thought that a number of teenagers may have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers would like to hear from anyone who may also have been affected.”

Move nightclub said it would be closed until further notice, as a mark of respect, adding its music nights for 16-18-year-olds had been running for six years,to ‘create a positive space’ for teenagers.

Move nightclub offered its ‘deepest condolences’ to the family and friends of the teenage girl.

A statement released by the club said: “We are devastated by this awful tragedy.

“We have run the 16-18-year-old nights for over six years to create a positive space around music for people of this age-group to express themselves and to enjoy music with friends.

“As a mark of respect Move nightclub will be closed until further notice.”

A 16-year-old boy from the Exmouth area was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. He has been released on police bail to return on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Anyone with any information that to help the investigation is asked to call 101, or report it via the police website, quoting reference 50220049906.