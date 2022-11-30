Police appeal for witnesses after crash near Honiton leaves two people with ‘potentially life-threatening’ injuries

Witnesses are being sought to a crash near Honiton that left two people with ‘potentially life-threatening’ injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses after three vehicles crashed on Saturday afternoon (November 26) on the A30 at Rawridge, near Honiton.

Some nine people were treated for their injuries, with four taken to hospital.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s, from Surrey, remain in hospital with injuries described by police as ‘potentially life-threatening’.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision, which involved an orange Vauxhall Crossland, a grey Mitsubishi ASX and a grey Kia Rio.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision on the A30 at Rawridge, near Honiton.

“Emergency services were called at about 2.45pm on Saturday 26 November to reports of a road traffic collision involving an orange Vauxhall Crossland, a grey Mitsubishi ASX and a grey Kia Rio.

“As a result of the collision, nine people were treated for injuries.

“Four of the injured parties were taken to hospitals across the region.

“The driver and a passenger travelling within the Vauxhall Crossland, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s – both from the Woking area in Surrey, remain in hospital with injuries described as potentially life-threatening.

“All other injured persons have since been discharged.

“Officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the scene as part of the investigation.”

If you have information to help police, call 101, or report it online, and quote log number 0517 of 26 November.