Broadband company’s ultra-fast help brings Christmas cheer to Exmouth amid concerns town’s tree would not be lit this year

Ultra-fast help from a broadband company brought festive spirit to Exmouth – lighting the town’s Christmas tree at short notice.

These photos show how Jurassic Fibre recently joined forces with Exmouth Rotary Club to hang hundreds of lights on the Magnolia Centre 40-foot-high Christmas tree.

Colin Rowland, Exmouth Rotary Club member, thanked the broadband company for providing the vehicles and hydraulic lift to reach the top of the Norwegian spruce tree – amid fears the tree would have go without lights.

He said: “We were concerned that we wouldn’t be able to light up the tree for Christmas, as this requires specialist equipment to reach the top.

“This tree has a long-standing history in Exmouth and has become a well-loved and popular feature of the town.

“We are so grateful for Jurassic Fibre, who stepped in during our time of need and provided us with their engineers and equipment to place the lights on the tree.”

“Everyone from the local shops came out to see the lights going up, which was so nice to see.”

Mr Rowland added: “The past few years have been really tough for local people, so I know that now, more than ever, it was so important for the tree to be lit up for Christmas, to bring happiness and Christmas cheer to our community.”

The tree, gifted to the town by King’s Garden Centre, Exmouth, has been illuminated through a donation from Vodaphone covering the cost of the electricity.

Annabel McCabe, Jurassic Fibre spokeswoman, said: “We were delighted to be able to support Exmouth Rotary Club and the people of Exmouth this year by helping put up the Christmas lights on the historic tree in the Magnolia Centre.

“We hope the people of Exmouth enjoy the festive tree lights this Christmas.”