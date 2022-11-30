Fitness fans from Honiton rubbed shoulders with 90’s television star – and Gladiator – Hunter when they were nominated for a trio of national awards.

The team from B! Health and Fitness, on the Heathpark Industrial Estate, in Honiton, were named finalists at the National Fitness Awards in categories to find the best South Gym of the Year, Customer Services and Member Achievement.

Presenting the prizes to the winners at the ceremony held in Leicester was James Crossley, otherwise known as Hunter from the 1990’s ITV show, Gladiators.

The Honiton gym was unsuccessful in scooping any top prizes but remained determined to return to the awards ceremony in 2023.

Craig Bernhardt, founder of B! Health and Fitness, said he was ‘proud’ of the team for reaching the finals.

He said: “We were absolutely delighted to be nominated for three separate awards at the National Fitness Awards.

“We didn’t quite win in the end, but we were up against some big gym companies across the UK.

He added: “Just to make it this far makes me very proud of what we’ve achieved.”

The fitness centre, which opened in 2018, is a family business with Craig’s wife, Sarah, their daughter, Charlotte and son, Dominic, all involved in the day-to-day running.