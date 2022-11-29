‘Enchanting’ Connaught@Christmas illuminated trail returns to Sidmouth – with a snow garden new for 2022

A snow garden is among the exciting new features announced for the Connaught@Christmas illuminated trail returning to Sidmouth in December.

Tickets are on sale now for the family-friendly festive event, which runs from Friday, December 9 until Sunday, December 18, and promises to transform Connaught Gardens, in Sidmouth, into a winter wonderland of colourful illuminations.

The Connaught@Christmas team said the new features planned for this year will give visitors ‘even more of an enchanting experience’.

The walled garden which was last year filled with lit Christmas trees is to be transformed into a pretty snow garden.

Here, younger visitors will be able to meet Father Christmas – who has kindly agreed to be on hand for photo opportunities and discussions about the gifts they would like to find under the tree on Christmas Day.

The fake snow used in the display is biodegradable, environmentally friendly, and safe for people and wildlife.

Other changes include an additional lighting installation of LED domes on the main lawns.

These will change and blend colours while lights dance across the bandstand.

Included in the coastal projections this year are the rock groins on the town side – adding a new dimension to the event.

The projections on Jacob’s Ladder beach, which went down so well before, return bigger and better to create a memorable display.

And the popular light curtains on the pagoda in the Clock Tower garden make a welcome come-back.

Connaught@Christmas organiser John Radford explains: “We had a great response to this last year – it was the most popular place for selfies.

“Everyone said they wanted to see it again, and the event team were in total agreement – so they’re back.”

He added: “Most of the illuminations will be quite different to last year as each of the zoned areas is being given enhancements or changes to keep the experience fresh and new for everyone.”

New for 2022 are several interactive activities to keep the youngest visitors entertained, including a reindeer trail to follow.

The all-inclusive trail also offers sensory sessions for families with children needing a more muted visit.

These are available on December 14 and 15 from 4.30 to 5.30pm. The unique code to book these is SENSORYC@C22.

Visitors can take their time to walk round the illuminated trail, which can take from 30 minutes to an hour – especially with a stop at the Clock Tower Café for a hot chocolate.

Opening the event on Friday, December 9 is Sidmouth Town Band, while Rock Choir will bring the festive fun to a close on Sunday, December 18.

Rock Choir will also perform on Sunday, December 11, and on other nights there will be specially selected music and tunes playing to add to the festive atmosphere.

As well as the illuminations the free-to-visit Food and Craft Village in Manor Road car park, opposite the gardens, will showcase a host of new traders – including Kilimanjaro Candles, Exe Chocolate and Pebble Studio – plus some returning favourites – I Made This, Samphire Jewellery, and Ebb Tides.

Tickling the tastebuds for the first time at the event is Yamza Persian Wraps and Big Bear Burgers, plus familiar faces such as Westcountry Dimsum, Ventons Cyder and the Churros Co.

Book your Connaught@Christmas tickets here.