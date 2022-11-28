Praise for the ‘wonderful’ people of Exmouth after family fun and fireworks funds RNLI crew training – raising more than £13,000 for the town’s lifeboat station

Fireworks held in Exmouth this month in aid of the town’s RNLI raised more than £13,000 for the sea safety charity.

The Exmouth RNLI volunteer crew hailed the family-friendly event a success – praising the public generosity, plus support from businesses and sponsors – after the fireworks display, on November 4, raised £13,845 for the lifeboat station and crew training.

Harry Griffin, Exmouth RNLI events team lead, said: “To the wonderful people from Exmouth who supported the event, and all the people that travelled from far and wide to support our lifesaving charity, we hope you enjoyed the evening and truly appreciate all the support you gave us that made this event such a success.”

Louise Hockings-Thompson, who coordinates events at the town’s RNLI station, said: “It was amazing to see volunteers from all areas of the station helping on the night from marshalling to bucket collecting.

“I’d like to thank all of them who worked so hard to help.”

The annual event, in aid of the RNLI, was held at the town’s Rugby Football Club, in Imperial Road. It was Exmouth’s main public firework display for 2022.