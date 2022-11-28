Asylum seekers to be housed in Exmouth as Home Office commissions hotel as ’emergency’ accommodation

An Exmouth hotel will be used as ‘short-term, emergency’ accommodation for an ‘unspecified number’ of asylum seekers.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) revealed the move – but added that it was ‘not involved in or consulted on’ the Home Office decision.

I hope the community will once again help these asylum seekers to feel safe, respected and understood as members of our diverse community – Exmouth mayor Cllr Steve Gazzard

EDDC said on Friday that the asylum seekers would be arriving ‘in the coming days’.

It is now working with partner organisations ‘to facilitate any support that may be required’.

The Home Office is funding the accommodation and the security arrangements.

Mayor of Exmouth Steve Gazzard said: “Exmouth extended an extremely warm welcome to our Afghan families in 2021 and I hope the community will once again help these asylum seekers to feel safe, respected and understood as members of our diverse community.

Councillor Gazzard added: “The town council will be working with its partners to support the new arrivals and more details will be provided next week on ways in which you can potentially help.”

Cllr Roger Croad, Devon County Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for communities, said: “We are aware of the Home Office’s commissioning of the hotel, as short-term emergency accommodation for asylum seekers who are at the start of the asylum application process.

“This is one of many across the country that the Home Office is utilising for this purpose.

“We don’t know how long those placed here will remain in Devon, but we and our district, parish and town council partners in Devon, and with excellent support from NHS Devon colleagues and the voluntary sector, are well-placed to provide care and support to individuals.

“We are extending our hand of welcome to those new arrivals, and with a duty of care, will do all we can to support them.”

NHS Devon’s chief medical officer Dr Nigel Acheson added: “The NHS in Devon has well-established processes in place to ensure our doctors and other health professionals can provide essential care to support very vulnerable people arriving in our country as refugees or asylum seekers.

“Local people can continue to access health services as normal.”

Exeter City Council revealed on November 18 that it had been made aware of a separate decision by the Home Office to accommodate asylum seekers at a city hotel.

It also said it ‘was not involved in or consulted on’ the decision and that it was working with partners.

Cllr Martin Pearce, lead for communities and homeless prevention, said: “The Home Office is trying to address the challenges at the Manston facility in Kent.

A“They notified us on Sunday that a decision had already been taken for use of a hotel in our area for contingency asylum accommodation. Exeter City Council was not consulted.

“Exeter City Council and Devon County Council have a long track record of working together to support vulnerable people who are seeking asylum or are refugees, and will continue to do so to help those impacted, despite the challenges this decision presents.”