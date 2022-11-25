Detectives appeal for help to identify man found dead on rocks at Sidmouth seafront

Police have issued an appeal for help to identify a man who was found dead on rocks at Sidmouth beach.

Emergency services were called to The Esplanade after a body was found at around 2.20pm on Thursday, November 24.

Detectives are now working to establish who the man is and to locate his loved-ones.

They have already eliminated any known local missing people from their enquiries. The death is not currently being treated as suspicious, say police.

Officers have released a description of the man and are asking for the public to contact them with any information.

He is white, possibly aged in his early 70s, of average build, with short, grey hair, and is approximately 5ft 10in tall.

The man was wearing a short-sleeved shirt, which is white with a blue check, black trousers with a brown belt, and black socks.He was not wearing any shoes or a jacket and had no personal belongings or jewellery with him.

Detective Inspector Andy Hingston said: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who may recognise this person from our description.

“We are not treating his death as suspicious at this time and are keen to identify him so that we can inform his next-of-kin.

“We would ask whether any hotels or care homes are aware of anyone who has not returned, or anyone who thinks they know who he is to contact us.”

If you have any information that could help with enquiries can contact police via their website here or by calling 101 quoting log 443 of 24/11/22. Police, paramedics, the RNLI and HM Coastguard were all called to the scene on Thursday. The man was pronounced as deceased atet the scene.