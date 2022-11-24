New details revealed over proposed new town for East Devon

Work to build a brand-new town in East Devon could begin within the next decade, the district council has revealed.

The proposed ‘self-contained community’ could eventually boast up to 8,000 homes, shops, schools, jobs and other facilities.

A trio of sites have been earmarked as options for the major development – with the ‘favoured’ plot between the A30 and A3052 to the north and east of Westpoint.

Land to the south of the A3052 and another area east of the A376 and Clyst St George are the respective alternatives.

The vision forms part of a ten-week consultation launched by East Devon District Council (EDDC) on November 7 over its draft Local Plan.

The document will determine where developments will go during the next 18 years.

EDDC says a new town would take ‘decades’ to build, but work could start ‘within the next ten years’.

Some 2,500 homes could be constructed by 2040, according to the authority.

All three options ‘offer good transport links and are close to existing jobs’ and views are being sought on which is best.

Councillor Dan Ledger, EDDC portfolio holder for strategic planning, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity to create a modern, zero-carbon town.

“It could provide homes that are affordable to buy and run with everything residents need within easy walking and cycling distance.

“A new town means that we can plan for the delivery of homes, jobs and infrastructure such as schools, health centres and community facilities alongside each other without further overloading the infrastructure of existing towns.

“This would, however, be a big change to the landscape and impact on nearby communities, so it is really important that people get involved and tell us what they think of these proposals.

“A new town like this may seem a long way off, but we need everyone’s input now to make sure that we are on the right track from the start.”

EDDC says a new community is needed due to ‘limited opportunities to expand existing towns and villages due to many environmental issues’.

Two-thirds of East Devon are designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

There are also issues with flooding and protected natural habitats in much of the rest of the district.

Consultation feedback will be used by EDDC to ‘help inform and refine its thinking’ as its new Local Plan is progressed.

It is hoped a final version will be ready in around a year.