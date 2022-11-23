Major improvements unveiled at Pinhoe Train Station in Exeter

Improvements at Pinhoe Train Station in Exeter – aimed at integrating rail and other ‘sustainable’ transport options – have been unveiled.

A new 14-space northern car park with electric vehicle charging points, two extra disabled bays, and a dozen cycle lockers form part of the scheme.

The southern car park features an electric Co Bikes station, taxi and bus bays.

Pinhoe station is within a mile of thousands of new homes as well as major employment sites…so these new facilities will be a huge help to thousands of people…

A new peak-time bus link between Pinhoe station, Exeter Science Park, Clyst Honiton SkyPark and Exeter Airport will also be launched.

Devon County Council (DCC) says the upgrade of facilities aims to ‘make the most’ of trains arriving from both London Waterloo and Exeter directions.

It will provide ‘a range of travel options for people making their onward journeys’.

Councillor Andrea Davis, DCC cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said: “These improvements will make the train much more convenient for anyone travelling to work, college or school and will help to reduce carbon emissions.

“Pinhoe station is within a mile of thousands of new homes as well as major employment sites such as Exeter Business Park, Exeter Science Park and the Met Office, so these new facilities will be a huge help to thousands of people.”

Cllr Stuart Hughes, cabinet member with responsibility for cycling, added: “It’s great to see the improved options to switch to cycle or bus which should encourage people to use sustainable travel for the first or last leg of their journey, either using the Co-Bikes or their personal bikes stored in the secure lockers.

“With the county council having expanded its cycle network in recent years with safer, higher-quality routes connecting to jobs in East Devon, it should be a really attractive option for commuters.”

The project has been part grant funded by the South Western Railway (SWR) Customer and Communities Improvement Fund (CCIF).