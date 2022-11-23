Green light given for development of 500-job new business park in East Devon

Development of a new business park in East Devon that will create up to 500 jobs has been backed by district council chiefs.

A plot at Long Lane, opposite the Future Skills Centre near Exeter Airport, has been earmarked for the ‘Power Park’ scheme.

It will form part of the Exeter and East Devon Enterprise Zone.

East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) Planning Committee gave its seal of approval to a red tape-cutting Local Development Order (LDO) at its October meeting.

The document will ‘simplify’ the planning process so that developers can more easily bring forward ‘high-quality’ premises for a range of businesses.

EDDC says the LDO ‘will enable a sustainable new business park to be created to meet changing demands within the business and industrial sectors’.

“It will encourage investment and economic growth, creating up to 500 new jobs in East Devon,” said a spokesperson.

EDDC leader Councillor Paul Arnott, who chairs the Exeter and East Devon Enterprise Zone, added: “This new LDO shows we are committed to unlocking development in the Enterprise Zone to bring high-value jobs to local people.

“The LDO will simplify the planning process and minimise delays so that employment opportunities can come forward quickly.

“The LDO will provide a framework for sustainable development through a mixed-use scheme with good place making whilst mitigating the impact on the local environment and wildlife.”

The LDO will set out the type and quantity of development which can take place on the site.

Developers would need to demonstrate their proposals comply with the LDO before starting the development.