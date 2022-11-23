East Devon: Broadhembury to get three extra representatives on parish council

The number of parish councillors who represent Broadhembury in East Devon is to rise from nine to 12.

District council chiefs first agreed in principle to the move at a meeting in February.

Two consultations were then held with local government electors and other interested persons.

There were a total of 19 responses during the first consultation; 18 of which strongly supported the bid.

Following the second and most recent consultation,East Devon District Council (EDDC) has now given final its agreement to the change.

It will take effect on April 1 2023, ready for the elections for the new parish councillors being held in May 2023.

Having a dozen councillors will ‘mean the parish council will be able to reflect the identities and interest of the community more efficiently’, says EDDC.

Councillor Sarah Jackson, portfolio holder democracy, transparency and communications, said: “I am so pleased the residents of Broadhembury will now have greater representation with an increased number of parish councillors, all of whom will be able to look out for the area’s best interest by representing the parish fully and to the best of their ability.”

The order was made this month and is available for inspection at the council offices or a copy can be provided upon request.