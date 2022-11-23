Colyford unveils ‘special place of memorial and remembrance’ honouring the Queen

A ‘special place of memorial and remembrance’ honouring the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been unveiled in Colyford.

Residents and dignitaries gathered to mark the placement of a commemorative plaque and planting of an English oak tree at Seaton Wetlands.

Colyford Common had originally been earmarked as a suitable place to take part in The Queen’s Green Canopy project during celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee.

This tree is even more important to us now, as it’s the year in which Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away…

But it was decided the oak would not survive as the area floods with sea water during the winter.

The alternative spot found by East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) Countryside team is within the boundary of the East Devon village.

Visitors to the wetlands can find the tree and plaque by walking from the Seaton Lane entrance opposite Pope’s Lane.

Local resident Annie Thompson joined forces with EDDC to identify a suitable location to plant a tree in Colyford.

Annie Thompson and her husband Julian have cared for the oak throughout the long, dry summer.

Annie said “Colyford now has a special place of memorial and remembrance which marks Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s long and industrious reign, and will be meaningful for many years to come.

“This tree is even more important to us now, as it’s the year in which Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away, aged 96 years.

“People walking past the tree today will be able to say they remember when it was planted and look at how it’s grown.”

Councillor Ian Thomas, chair of EDDC, added: “I am delighted to see another addition to oak trees planted across East Devon, for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

“Our council gifted oak saplings with a commemorative plaque to towns and parishes throughout East Devon.

“This network of trees also contributes to The Queen’s Green Canopy project.

“Commemorative oak trees, renowned for their longevity, strength, and unique position in the national landscape, will serve as an important local reminder of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, as well as supporting EDDC’s carbon neutral and environment priorities.”