East Devon: Celebrations as new free food-share larder for all opens its doors in Beer

Neighbouring villages in East Devon are celebrating a new community larder for the Beer and Branscombe areas – opened to reduce food waste.

Foodsave opened its doors in Beer on Monday (November 21) with the aim of redistributing surplus food from supermarkets, giving it away for free to anyone keen to use it up.

The service runs every Monday 12noon-2pm, and Friday 6pm-8pm, from Beer Congregational Church, in Fore Street. It is open to all, and can be accessed by just turning up and walking in.

Jake Bonetta, chair of Foodsave, thanked everyone who made the opening possible.

He said: “Foodsave is very proud to support Beer and Branscombe through our second branch, working to reduce food waste and simultaneously giving away free food to anyone in the local area.

“My personal thanks go to the local volunteers, who have worked tirelessly to set this up for the benefit of everyone around them.”

The Beer and Branscombe Foodsave is the second branch of the organisation set up in East Devon.

The food save and share project has been serving Honiton and the surrounding villages since November 2020, redistributing surplus goods from supermarkets, stores and other sources across East Devon and Exeter.

In the last two years, Foodsave has redistributed more than 120,000 items since it first opened its doors in Honiton.

A spokesperson for Foodsave said: “Foodsave is open to everyone, with every item redistributed saved from going to waste.

“Whether you forgot an item in your shopping, or you just want to stop food going into landfill, everyone is welcome to access the service.

“The opening of Foodsave’s second branch marks an exciting expansion of its services, meaning it can partner with more stores and save even more food from going to waste.

“Foodsave Beer’s sessions will see Foodsave’s overall surplus donation partnerships pass 30 across the region.

The spokesperson added: “The Foodsave initiative gives us an opportunity to share any surplus food that we receive with everyone.

“It helps the environment and brings the community together. This is a win-win for everyone, and we look forward to serving the communities in the coming weeks and months.”

To find out more about Foodsave across East Devon, see here. To organise a regular delivery of items, call 07471 282626 or email beer@foodsave.org.uk