Thousands of ‘lowest-income’ East Devon households could pay no council tax under new proposals

More than 2,400 ‘lowest-income’ East Devon households could pay no council tax under proposals which have gone out for public consultation.

And another 2,000 residents could get a discount of between 25 per cent and 80 per cent as part of plans prompted by the cost-of-living crisis.

Residents across the district are being asked for their views on the mooted scheme which could save some up to £500 a year.

Any changes to the scheme will be presented to EDDC’s Cabinet at its meeting on January 4, 2023…

Households with children and disabled residents would be the main beneficiaries.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) will need to find an extra £722,859 to cover the costs if the proposals become a reality.

They would see working-age ‘Band One’ households receive a 100 per cent reduction on their bills.

An 80 per cent discount would be applied to Band Two, 55 per cent to Band Three, and 25 per cent to Band Four.

EDDC currently spends £4.5million on its working-age council tax reduction scheme – with the biggest available discount being 85 per cent.

Some 4,566 East Devon households are split into the four bands applicable for a reduction.

It is proposed that more than half of these – 2,423 households – will be exempt from paying council tax altogether.

The largest group to benefit overall would be the 2,276 households with children, says EDDC.

The second-biggest group will be the 1,763 households with a disabled resident.

“The majority of the residents that will benefit – 98 per cent – will see annual savings between £150 and £500 per year,” said an EDDC spokesperson.

A six-week public consultation began on November 4.

The spokesperson added: “Any changes to the scheme will be presented to EDDC’s Cabinet at its meeting on January 4, 2023.

“If given the go-ahead, any agreed scheme will go before full council with the aim of introducing it from April 2023.”

Residents can comment on the proposed changes here. More information is available here.