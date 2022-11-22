Fresh flood alerts issued for parts of East Devon as more heavy rain is expected

River levels across East Devon remain high after several bouts of heavy rain, prompting fresh flood alerts to be issued.

The Environment Agency (EA) said flooding was possible throughout Tuesday (November 22) and Wednesday (November 23) after heavy downpours in the early part of the week resulted in swollen river levels and saturated ground.

Heavy rain expected across East Devon on Wednesday morning (November 23) is likely to cause further flooding to low-lying land and roads close to rivers, said the EA.

Flood alerts have been issued for the Rivers Axe, Coly, Yarty, Umborne Brook and coastal streams from Branscombe to Axmouth.

Stoke Canon, Broadclyst and Clyst St Mary areas have been added to the areas where flooding is possible.

Plus Lympstone, Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Honiton, Ottery St Mary and Sidmouth areas.

Monday’s flood warning for an area of East Devon has been removed, however an alert remains in place for riverside properties and roads between Axminster and Axmouth, including Musbury, Whitford Bridge, the A3052 at Colyford and the A35 at Yarty Bridge.

The Environment Agency said: “From the early hours of Wednesday morning a band of rain will bring a spell of heavy rain.

“Catchments are extremely wet and river levels will react to any further rainfall.

“River levels will remain high throughout Tuesday. Levels are forecast to rise once again during Wednesday morning and flooding to low lying land and roads close to the river is likely.”

The EA urged for care near floodwater and swollen rivers, and said it was monitoring water levels and checking for blockages in at-risk areas.