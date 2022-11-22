Coldplay have backed Exeter-based homelessness charity St Petrock’s by supporting the first major Christmas campaign in its 26-year history.

The world-famous band – whose frontman Chris Martin grew up in the city – have allowed the cause to use their song Christmas Lights as the soundtrack to a fundraising short film.

St Petrock’s will launch the ‘gritty yet heart-warming’ video next week.

The charity estimates that the number of rough sleepers on the streets of Exeter has doubled in a year.

All of the faces featured in the film – A Day in the Life of St Petrock’s – are staff and real-life clients.

It has been produced completely free of charge by production company All Told whose team has worked for major brands such as Nationwide, Tesco, National Trust, South West Water and Nike.

Director of St Petrock’s Peter Stephenson said: “Things are very challenging right now for all of us, but especially for those with nowhere to call home.

“Against this tragic backdrop, we’re very excited about this year’s Christmas campaign.

“It’s incredible that Coldplay is supporting us and All Told has produced an absolutely superb film.

“Fran McElhone of Dotty Creative has also taken some wonderful photographs, which will help enormously with our fundraising work.

“We wanted to give people a true insight into the work we do on a daily basis and that meant involving our staff and clients – those who are rough sleeping as well as those in insecure accommodation.

“I’m very grateful to our clients in particular, for being so willing to take part in our film.

“Each day I’m humbled by the support given to us by generous local residents, faith organisations and businesses.

“However, the challenge we now face is that sadly the demand for our services is growing – and if we’re going to address this, we need to secure significantly more funding.

“These are tough times for all of us, but we’re hoping that this film will help open people’s eyes and encourage even greater generosity to those in greatest need.”

Donations to St Petrock’s Christmas campaign can be made here.