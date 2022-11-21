Heavy rain sparks risk of ‘deep and fast-flowing’ flooding to areas of East Devon

Persistent heavy rain falling on Monday morning (November 21) has resulted in the risk of flooding to properties and low-lying land in parts of East Devon.

The Environment Agency (EA) has warned the River Axe water levels are high and could cause deep and fast-flowing floodwater across a number of areas, including Axminster, Colyford and Musbury.

In addition, flood alerts have been issued for East Devon towns and villages with low-lying land and roads close to rivers in Sidmouth, Exmouth, Ottery St Mary, Broadclyst, Stoke Cannon and Clyst St Mary.

Flood alerts have also been placed on the Rivers Axe, Coly, Yarty, Umborne Brook, and coastal streams from Branscombe to Axmouth.

The Environment Agency warned it expects the River Axe to remain high overnight.

The EA issued a flood warning for riverside properties and roads between Axminster and Axmouth, including Musbury, Whitford Bridge, the A3052 at Colyford and the A35 at Yarty Bridge.

“Properties and low-lying areas around Whitford Road, between Whitford and Musbury, the A3052 at Colyford, the A35 at Yarty Bridge, Seaton Marshes, and farms and other isolated properties between Axminster and Axmouth, will start to be affected first,” the EA said.

“Flood waters may be deep and fast flowing in these areas.”

Rain showers throughout Monday resulted in the steady rise of river levels across East Devon.

The EA issued multiple alerts for the area, saying flooding was possible – with water levels expected to peak at lunchtime.

The EA said river levels continued to rise throughout Monday morning and were at their highest by midday.

“Levels will remain high and there is likely to be flooding to low-lying land and roads close to the river,” the EA said. “We expect the river to remain high throughout today.”

And at Stoke Canon, Broadclyst and Clyst St Mary.

Lympstone, Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Honiton, Ottery St Mary and Sidmouth areas have also been issued with flood alerts.