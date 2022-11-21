Broken-down speedboat run aground in the river is towed to safety by Exmouth RNLI

A broken-down speedboat run aground in the river in ‘difficult’ weather conditions was towed to safety by Exmouth RNLI.

The inshore lifeboat launched to the stricken vessel at around 2.30pm on Friday (November 18) where they found the boat posed a safety hazard to other water-users.

Exmouth RNLI towed the speedboat from Great Bull Hill, on the River Exe, back to shore.

The sea safety charity said two people with the boat had tried to tow and re-float the vessel, without success.

Henry Mock, inshore lifeboat helm, said: “The speedboat had run aground on the river and its occupants had made several attempts to re-float it.

“Despite their best efforts, this was unsuccessful and myself and my crew were very happy to help tow off the vessel, that was a safety hazard to other water users, to a place of safety.”

A spokesman for the town’s RNLI crew said the inshore lifeboat reached the stricken vessel and its occupants at around 2.40pm.

He said: “The volunteer crew, led by helm, Henry Mock and crew James Edge and Ed Thomas launched on service at 2.34pm and were with the casualty vessel by 2.40pm.

“They assessed the situation and discovered there were two individuals with the vessel who had used a dingy to make several unsuccessful attempts to tow and re-float it against difficult weather conditions.”