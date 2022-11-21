Praise heaped on East Devon In Bloom ‘unsung heroes’ for bringing gold home to Exmouth and Sidmouth

‘Unsung heroes’ from Exmouth and Sidmouth have won praise for helping the East Devon towns win coveted gold awards for their floral displays.

Exmouth and Sidmouth were recently both announced as South West in Bloom gold winners for 2022, also scooping a number of other prizes and awards.

Sidmouth in Bloom chair Lynette Talbot and secretary Peter Endersby were recognised as Britain in Bloom Community Champions – just 11 people nationally were awarded the title.

Exmouth’s efforts earned the town the honour of representing the South West in the Britain in Bloom finals in 2023.

East Devon District Council EDDC) called plans for the 2023 competition ‘exciting’, saying it had teamed up with Exmouth in Bloom and the town council in jointly planning the floral entry.

Celebrations included Exmouth in Bloom winning the St Bridget’s Cup for the best large town in the South West, the Barry Cruse Trophy for having the best website and The Sponsors’ Trophy for the ‘Most Meretricious Entry Overall’.

Sidmouth took home gold in the ‘Coastal Town Category’ of Britain in Bloom, the Sargent Trophy for outstanding effort and dedication, the Plantscape Coastal Trophy for the best coastal town in the South West, and the Michael McGahey Trophy for exceptional community effort.

Councillor Geoff Jung, EDDC portfolio holder for coast, country and environment, said:

“These prestigious awards reflect a massive team effort between EDDC, the town councils and In Bloom volunteers.

“I know that a lot of these local heroes’ efforts go unsung when the accolades are awarded.

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate everybody involved but in particular EDDC’s street cleansing teams, who sweep the streets, litter pick, empty bins and weed the town.

“The grounds teams, who have undertaken incredible efforts to keep our green spaces and In Bloom displays looking amazing throughout the prolonged summer drought.

“The team leaders and area officers, who rallied the troops to ensure our towns look exceptional; and the parks and gardens officers, who oversaw Sidmouth in Bloom and Exmouth in Bloom’s work from their initial consultations through to attending judging events. Excellent work, all.”

Tom Wood, EDDC Streetscene operations manager, said: “I am immensely proud of the team effort that has gone into a bumper year.

“While the judging takes place over a few days, the work that goes on is 365 days a year, and a reflection of fantastic partnership working between EDDC, town councils, In Bloom groups and other volunteers.”

He added: “I would like to make special mention to our two parks officers – Russell Giblett and Paul Fealey, and the Exmouth and Sidmouth grounds and cleansing teams, whose care, attention, and dedication to making these towns look their best often goes undetected.

“Congratulations all and I look forward to building on these results next year.”

EDDC said the announcement of the Sidmouth winners came shortly after the town’s Streetscene team leader Alan Fowler retired, after 40 years’ of service.