Invitation to remember loved-ones at Christmas at East Devon Crematorium’s free memorial service

Bereaved families and friends are invited to a free memorial service in East Devon in a bid to remember absent loved-ones at Christmas.

The East Devon Crematorium, at Whimple, is inviting people to along on the evening of Thursday, December 8, to light a candle, leave a personal tribute, and join in with the refreshments and festive food planned for after the service.

Those unable to go along on the evening can watch from home through an online link.

Lesley Hadley, spokesperson for Bereavement Care – a free service provided by Southern Co-op – said: “We hope that spending this time with others, who will be sharing similar thoughts and emotions, will bring some comfort and support.

“The memorial service can help people from all backgrounds come together as a caring community to express their grief and gratitude.”

The evening free memorial service starts at 6.30pm, on the London Road at Whimple, and is available to attend through emailing the East Devon crematorium.

After the service, people will be invited to join the colleagues for festive food and refreshments.

A spokeswoman for the crematorium said all were welcome to attend.

She said: “It is hoped the event will provide comfort for bereaved relatives and friends who want to remember their loved ones during a particularly difficult time of year.

“People are invited to leave a personal tribute on the Christmas tree and light a candle to reflect and remember.”

To attend the free memorial service, RSVP by email: office@eastdevoncrematorium.co.uk

Join the memorial service via webcast here with login pin 179-4208.