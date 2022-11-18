Goal for Cranbrook netball club as housing developer announces sponsorship deal

New netball kit for a club from Cranbrook has been made possible thanks to backing from a housing developer and Exeter-based business.

The Cranbrook Arrows Netball Club is celebrating signing a joint sponsorship deal with Taylor Wimpey for the club’s 2022/2023 season.

The housebuilder has teamed up with Exeter-based powder coating business, 1st Choice Finishes, to fund 30 dresses for the club’s players across three teams.

Lauren Martin, Cranbrook Arrows Netball Club chairman, said: “We are very grateful for the local support we have received and cannot thank both Taylor Wimpey and 1st Choice Finishes enough for coming together to sponsor us for our 2022/2023 season.

“The girls are over the moon with their stylish new dresses and are ready to compete in our upcoming matches.”

She added: “We’re excited to see what this season brings and on behalf of everyone at the Cranbrook Arrows Netball Club, we would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for choosing to support us this year.”

Richard Plant, a spokesman for the housing developer, said: “We are delighted to team up with Cranbrook Arrows Netball Club as part of our commitment to supporting the communities in which we build our homes.

“The club is involved in several leagues this season and we wish the players all the best in their upcoming matches and any tournaments that they may compete in.”

The Cranbrook Arrows formed in 2016 and currently has around 30 members spread across four successful teams playing in the Exeter League and Honiton League, plus the Exeter Social League.