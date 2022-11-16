Family festive fun for Sidmouth as the town gears up for its 2022 Christmas lights switch-on

The festive season officially starts in Sidmouth on Saturday (November 19) with the annual Christmas lights switch-on and a host of family-friendly fun.

The grand switch-on celebrations start at 4.30pm, with Sidmouth College head boy Jacob Green and head girl, Harriet Marshall, announced as the VIPs invited to turn on the Christmas lights at 5.30pm.

Entertainment and live music will be performed by Vine and Dandy, and there will be a golden ticket draw winner revealed at 5.15pm.

Primary school youngsters who received a ticket to enter the draw for a £100 voucher donated by Gliddon’s Toyshop, in Church Street, will on Saturday find out if they have won the prize.

Sidmouth Town Council, organising the festive street displays, said this year’s VIPs chosen to switch on the lights were picked as a celebration of the students’ recent ‘excellent’ exam results.

Councillor Chris Lockyear, chair of Sidmouth Town Council, said: “This year, it is entirely fitting that Sidmouth College receives some well-deserved praise for their exam results.

“Having Jacob and Harriet lead our light switch on was thought to be one way of doing this.”

A spokesman for the light switch-on said: “Saturday is shaping up to be a sparkling tonic to the darker evenings and great start to the Christmas festivities in Sidmouth.”

The 2022 Christmas lighting, designed and engineered by Torbay Display, includes some new features for the town.

The town’s festive lights display is funded by the town council and supported locally by the chamber of commerce.

Sidmouth Christmas lights switch-on 2022 – What time do things start?

4.30pm – Live music and entertainment

5.15pm – Golden ticket draw

5.30pm – Christmas lights switched on